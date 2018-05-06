Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man, 20, stabbed to death in Luton street

  • 6 May 2018

A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Luton.

Emergency services were called to Bishopscote Road at about 16:40 BST and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area remains cordoned off and a murder investigation has been launched, Bedfordshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Phil Moss added: "This is clearly a shocking incident where a man has been fatally wounded in a public place in broad daylight."

He said the force had increased patrols in the area.

"The area was fairly busy at the time so I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information which could help our investigation to get in touch immediately," he added.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites