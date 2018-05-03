Image copyright Richard Guttfield Image caption Wilma disappeared from her home in Hertfordshire on Friday

A dog owner has spoken of his relief after his missing dog was traced to the home of a parcel delivery driver.

Richard Guttfield emailed the founder of Amazon in desperation after his 11-month-old miniature schnauzer Wilma was taken on Friday.

The delivery man had just dropped off a package of dog food to Mr Guttfield's home in Marsworth, near Tring.

Amazon said it was "inexcusable". A spokesman said the self-employed driver no longer delivered for Amazon.

Image copyright Richard Guttfield Image caption Richard Guttfield turned detective to trace his beloved dog

Mr Guttfield and his daughter Emily tried to contact the online retailer for help but "in desperation" emailed founder Jeff Bezos.

He said the self-employed driver was eventually tracked down by Amazon - and Wilma was discovered at the driver's home.

"We were absolutely desperate," he said. "We never realised how much of an effect losing Wilma would have.

"She's still not back to normal - it's like she's been drugged, she's not happy," he said.

'Like winning the lottery'

Businessman Mr Guttfield said Wilma was now back with her brother Fred.

A spokesman for Amazon said the self-employed driver no longer delivered packages for the online retailer.

"This is inexcusable and does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners," he said.

"We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages for the independent delivery service provider."

Mr Guttfield, who said the police were now investigating, also thanked the charity Dog Lost, after a local volunteer helped in the search for Wilma.

Founder Jayne Hayes said the loss of a family pet was "devastating".

"They are a member of the family," she said.

"We have had issues before with delivery drivers and you will always get a bad apple.

"But the feeling of relief at finding a lost pet is like winning the lottery," she said.