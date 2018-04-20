Image copyright JOHN O REILLY Image caption Father-of-five Raymond Bowen was jailed for 19 years at Luton Crown Court

A man who set fire to his neighbour and watched her burn as he smoked a cigarette has been jailed for 19 years.

Raymond Bowen, 24, doused Kirsten Ashby in petrol in his flat in Milton Keynes before throwing his lighter at her.

The 27-year-old received burns to 32% of her body, lost her ears, and had to have the tips of her fingers amputated.

Bowen pleaded guilty to attempted murder and Judge Nic Madge told him at Luton Crown Court: "It's likely you have ruined the rest of her life."

The father-of-five had drunk a bottle of Jack Daniels and taken cocaine when he carried out the attack, witnessed by one of his children, in the early hours of 17 November.

The court heard Miss Ashby had befriended Bowen's partner and repeatedly visited their flat in Somerset Close during the evening, causing him to become increasingly angry.

The prosecution said he told her "you are going to make me lose my kids" and "I am going to burn your flat down".

'Screaming in agony'

She went back to collect her phone after Bowen's partner said he had left, but he caught her in the flat and set her on fire.

Ms Ashby told police from her hospital bed: "He was just stood there... smoking a fag; watching me, all smug."

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said Miss Ashby's partner Soraya Bird heard her screams and entered the second-floor flat.

He said: "She went into the flat and could smell burning.

"She saw someone on the living room crying. Soraya then realised the person was her partner, Kirsten. She was crying and screaming in agony.

"Soraya could smell burning flesh, she noticed Kirsten's skin appeared to have melted."

Bowen, from Bletchley, was described by his barrister as "full of remorse for his action".

Judge Madge gave him an extended sentence with an extra five years on licence after he is released.