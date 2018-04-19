Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Dozens of firefighters tackled the fire at the single storey buildings

About 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a food packaging warehouse.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at Bedfordshire Growers on Potton Road in Biggleswade at just after 19:00 BST.

Up to 10 fire engines attended the blaze which covered an area of about 20m by 30m (65ft by 98ft) across a range of single-storey buildings.

Residents were recommended to keep windows shut. The fire service said the blaze had been brought under control.

Image caption The building was 100% alight when the first crews arrived

Fire officer Paul Fuller said: "This is quite an arduous incident on the hottest day of the year so far.

"It is a significant incident for our crews to deal with and certainly we'll be here at least into to the night and probably tomorrow.

"As far as we know at this stage there are no people involved in the incident or seriously injured."

Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Crews were also called in from Cambridgeshire fire service

Firefighters were checking the back of the warehouse to ensure the fire has not spread.

Potton Road was closed in both directions. Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance.