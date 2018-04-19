Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luton Crown Court heard Jamal Jackson told his victim not to scream or pray

A soldier has been sentenced to 10 years and four months in jail for raping a woman at knifepoint.

Jamal Jackson, 27, from Whitworth Jones Avenue, Henlow, Bedfordshire pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack in October.

He subjected his victim to "an hour of torment" before she escaped and he tried to kill himself, Luton Crown Court heard.

He said "God can not help you now" as his victim prayed during the attack.

Ordered to shower

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Jackson pulled out a knife and told his victim to strip and get on top of him.

"He said he would put the knife down if she did not scream or pray. He raped her and caused her pain," said Mr Mulgrew.

After the attack he followed her to the bathroom and ordered her to shower so the evidence could be washed away.

While he went for a shower she grabbed her clothes, climbed out of a window and raised the alarm.

Mr Mulgrew said police were called and broke into the house.

They found Jackson had tried to kill himself. He was taken to hospital and was only fit to be interviewed 11 days later.

In a personal statement the victim said she felt very depressed after the attack, but said: "I have forgiven him. My church has helped me forgive him."

Defending, Olatakunbo Atanda said Jackson was immature, had no previous convictions. and prior to the attack was serving in the British army.

Jailing him, Judge Nigel Lithman QC said: "You subjected her to an hour of torment."