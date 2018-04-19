Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The boy was said to be "proud of his hairstyle" and it was "important to him"

A barber who shaved a 10-year-old boy's head as a "punishment" has been jailed for eight months.

Abdulrahim Omar, 21, from Bedford, gave the boy a "number one" haircut while others sat around and laughed, Luton Crown Court heard.

The boy felt so humiliated he dialled 999 for the police and Omar was arrested.

Omar, of Nutwood Close, previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Richard Foster said what he did was the "most disgusting piece of humiliation".

'A grave mistake'

The court heard Omar shaved the boy's head on 18 December to teach him a lesson as he had been using a razor himself, which the barber said was dangerous.

Prosecutor Alex Radley said the boy suffered "psychological and physical harm".

Omar, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm on 18 February.

Defending, Ahtiq Raja said: "Mr Omar recognises he made a grave mistake.

"He knows there is no excuse and knows what he has done is fundamentally wrong. The actions were a one-off."

Judge Richard Foster said: "This offence was the premeditated humiliation of a 10-year-old.

"It was despicable conduct to treat a child in that way."