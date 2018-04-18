Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Christian Smith was known as Chip by his friends and was interested in photography, hip hop singing and songwriting

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old man who died when he was struck by a car following a night out.

Police said a Vauxhall Insignia hit and killed Christian Smith on Sun Street in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, while he was heading home early on Saturday.

Mr Smith, known as Chip, was described as a "cheeky chappy" and "thoughtful young man" in a statement released by his family.

Police believe he had been lying in the road prior to him being struck.

His death, which occurred soon after 03:35 on Saturday while out with friends, is being investigated by police.

The former Wymondley School, Hitchin Boys School and North Herts College pupil worked at Waitrose. He was an avid fan of Liverpool FC and met John Barnes on his 21st birthday last year.

His mother Bev, said: "I think people will remember Christian as a cheeky chappy. His head teacher described him as that when he was just four years old.

"His manager at Waitrose said a few weeks ago, 'Everybody loves Christian. He is so hard working and reliable'."

His father Paul, said: "As a child Christian always had a cheeky smile on his face, was full of energy, inquisitive and eager to explore.

"He grew into a kind, caring, polite and thoughtful young man who always had a good word to say about everyone and everything."

Mr Smith's brother Tom, 23, said: "I hope he knew how proud of him we were. He was the centre of our world."