Man charged over death of 91-year-old cyclist attempting record
A man has been charged over the death of a 91-year-old cyclist who was killed while trying to set a national record.
Ray Dare, a retired telecoms engineer from Leatherhead, Surrey, died in a collision with a van on the A41 near Aylesbury on 19 July.
Thames Valley Police charged Alan Mills, 46, of Austins Mead, Bovingdon, with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Mr Mills is due to appear before High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 4 May.
Mr Dare had been a member of the Kingston Phoenix Road Club in Surrey for 65 years.
The club described Mr Dare as a "genuine legend" of cycling and said at the time of his death that he was attempting to ride 10 miles in under 29 minutes and 43 seconds, what would have been a new national record for his age.