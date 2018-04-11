Image copyright Google Image caption The car had been parked in a driveway in Whitelands Road, High Wycombe

A woman died when she was run over by her car while trying to stop it from rolling into a road, an inquest heard.

Sameha Mahmood, 25, parked her BMW on her mother's driveway in Whitelands Road, High Wycombe on 23 December, but did not apply the handbrake.

Her young daughter was in a car seat in the back of the car when it began rolling backwards into the road.

Beaconsfield Coroner's Court heard Mrs Mahmood was crushed under the car and died of multiple injuries.

The inquest heard Mrs Mahmood, of Bassetbury Lane, High Wycombe, was going to celebrate her Aunt's birthday and had gone to pick up her mother who lived on a "very steep hill".

Mrs Mahmood's mother, Zahida Akhtar, said her daughter called her at 20:25 GMT telling her to come outside, but when she left the house she could not see her daughter.

"I saw her shoes on the driveway and her car in the road, but I couldn't see her. I was worried," she said.

'Crying for help'

Mrs Akhtar said she was shouting her daughter's name when two men told her to look under the car.

"I saw her under the car and was shouting and crying for help."

Mrs Mahmood's brothers, Usman and Asad, then came out from inside the house.

Usman Mahmood said he went over to the car and saw the handbrake was down, so he pulled it up.

He said neighbours were trying to help by jacking the car up with bricks.

Paramedics tried to save Mrs Mahmood by performing CPR, but her chest was crushed, the inquest heard.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:50.

Assistant coroner for Buckinghamshire, Alison McCormick, recorded Mrs Mahmood's death as a road traffic collision.