Image copyright Google Image caption The Health and Safety Executive said a member of staff died at Scapa UK on the Woodside Industrial Estate in Dunstable

An investigation is under way after an employee died at a packing tape manufacturing firm, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

Bedfordshire Police said emergency crews were called to Humphrys Road, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday.

The force said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and the matter was referred to the HSE.

The HSE confirmed it was investigating the matter which happened at Scapa UK.

Scapa UK, based at the Woodside Industrial Estate in Dunstable, has been approached by the BBC for a comment.