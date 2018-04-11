Image copyright BCH Roads Policing Image caption The two bus drivers remain in hospital in a serious, but stable condition

Two bus drivers remain in hospital after their vehicles crashed leaving eight other people injured.

The two buses crashed on New Bedford Road in Luton at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday, and fire crews rescued the drivers, who had become trapped.

One man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, but police said both drivers were now in a serious but stable condition.

Police added the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

Bedfordshire Police said the two drivers were the only people confirmed to still be in hospital following the crash.

Officers initially said 13 had been injured in the crash, but this number was later revised to 10, including the drivers.