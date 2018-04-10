Man critical and 13 injured in Luton double bus crash
A man is in a critical condition after a crash involving two buses in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police said 13 people have been taken to hospital following the incident on New Bedford Road.
Police, fire crews and the air ambulance attended the scene.
The Luton and Dunstable Hospital asked people to "avoid A&E for non life-threatening illnesses" while they assist those who need "urgent help".
Around ten people have sustained injuries in the collision in #Luton.— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) April 10, 2018
New Bedford Road has been closed while the incident is dealt with. If you can, please avoid the area so that emergency services can access the scene.
If you have any information, please call us on 101. pic.twitter.com/eyO72Sb8Gj
