Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The court heard Carmelo Pappalardo's relationship with his sisters had turned "cold"

A "wicked" man who "used his car as a weapon" against his sister after a row over photos in their father's house has been jailed for nine years.

Carmelo Pappalardo's sister suffered multiple pelvic fractures when her drove into her in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in April last year.

He then abandoned the vehicle in a car park and threw away the keys.

Ex-hospital worker Pappalardo, 57, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent at St Albans Crown Court.

Pappalardo, of New Bury Meadows, Hatfield Broad, Oak, had denied the charge.

'Vindictive act'

During the trial, the court heard that when his sisters Anna Sciara and Rita Pappalardo arrived at their father's house on 21 April, their brother, with whom their relationship had turned "cold", was there.

Mrs Sciara said the sisters went to the kitchen with their father, who had asked for a selfie to be taken with them.

She told the jury it "all got a bit heated" and Pappalardo refused to allow them to put up any photos of themselves with their father in his home.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Anna Sciara attended the trial using a stick to help her walk

Sentencing, Judge Stephen Warner said Pappalardo drove at her between 15-21mph after seeing her walking in a nearby street.

He said: "It's hard to understand, however angry you were, how you could use your car as a weapon by deliberately driving it at her intending to cause her really serious harm.

"It was a wicked and vindictive act."

She was hospitalised for six-and-a-half weeks, had internal bleeding and needed two blood transfusions.

Pappalardo said he was "overtaken by shock and panic" and drove six miles away where he abandoned his car.

After catching a bus back, he told police what he had done.

He was also convicted of doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice by throwing away his car keys, but cleared of attempted murder and a charge of battery against Rita Pappalardo.

He will be subject to a three-year driving ban when released.