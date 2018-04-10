Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Paul Pradier died on Southwood Drive in Dunstable

A driver whose car mounted the kerb and hit a father has been cleared of murder by a jury.

Paul Pradier, 37, died in Dunstable after being hit by a car driven by Brendan Thomson, 27, in September.

Mr Pradier had earlier hit Mr Thomson with an axe. The accused said he did not intended to hit him with the car.

Mr Thomson was also found not guilty of the alternative charges of manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving at Luton Crown Court.

The court had heard he was hit by roof tiler Mr Pradier with the axe after a row outside a newsagent's on Mayfield Road, Dunstable, the road Mr Thomson lived on.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption An argument was triggered outside a parade of shops, the court heard

Both men drove in separate vehicles to the place where Mr Pradier was pronounced dead on 29 September.

Mr Thomson, who had been drinking whisky, said he had only followed Mr Pradier to have a fist fight.

He was freed by Judge Richard Foster after the verdict, which took the jury more than five hours to reach.