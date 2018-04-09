Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Two men were shot in Luton on Thursday evening

Five men, arrested in connection with a shooting in Bedfordshire on Thursday evening, have been released on bail.

A 47-year-old imam, who asked not to be named, was shot at three times in Portland Road, Luton. Two shots missed, while the third hit him in the arm.

A second man, 30, was seriously injured after being shot in the face and remains in hospital.

Five men, aged 21, 26, 28, 30 and 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder were released on bail.

Det Insp Aaron Kiff, leading the investigation for Bedfordshire Police, said: "We are continuing to follow a number of lines of inquiry into this incident, which we are treating as isolated, and would again urge anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact us."

The imam, who chased a car down the road and threw a brick at it after one of its occupants shot him in the arm, said he was targeted shortly after he left his mosque following evening prayers, at about 21:50 BST.