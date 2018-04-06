Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Bedfordshire Police received reports of two men with bullet wounds in Portland Road, Luton

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two others, including an Imam, were shot in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to a report of a 47-year-old man with gunshot injuries in Portland Road at about 21:50 BST on Thursday.

The Imam was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A second man, 30, was seriously injured after being shot in the face.

Police have arrested two men from Luton, aged 30 and 32.

Det Insp Craig Laws said the shooting was "concerning" but officers were treating it as an "isolated" incident.

The Luton Council of Mosques said: "Two people were injured including an Imam, neither [cases] are life threatening."