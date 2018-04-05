Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dermot Drummy was a youth coach at Chelsea for much of his career

A former football manager killed himself six months after losing his job, an inquest heard.

Dermot Drummy, 56, had been seeking counselling for his "low mood" after parting company with English fourth-tier side Crawley Town in May 2017.

The former Chelsea youth coach's body was found near the A414 in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, on 27 November.

Assistant coroner for Hertfordshire Edward Solomons recorded a verdict of suicide.

Det Con Elaine Adams, of Hertfordshire Police, told The Old Courthouse in Hatfield that police had received a call from Mr Drummy's wife at 09:57 GMT saying he had gone missing, which was "out of character".

'Forgive me'

A search began and police discovered his body in woodland. He was pronounced dead at 12:29.

Police later found a note from Mr Drummy to his family which he signed off "I hope you forgive me".

Det Con Adams said there was "no reason" to believe there were any third-party influences in Mr Drummy's death.

The court heard from his GP, who had recently seen him for an unrelated issue, and said he was seeing a counsellor "for low mood after losing his football job".

Mr Drummy, a former youth player at Arsenal, worked as Chelsea's academy boss and later reserve-team manager, before taking the role of international head coach in June 2014.

After leaving the Blues he took over at League Two Crawley in April 2016, departing the club 13 months later.

Mr Solomons told the family at the inquest "it was clear he was tremendously loved".