Fifteen adults and one child have been found in the back of a lorry which was transporting shoes from Belgium.

The group was discovered at Toddington Services on the M1 in Bedfordshire this morning.

Welfare checks on the individuals were carried out by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Bedfordshire Police said the group was being "held on suspicion of being illegal immigrants and will be handed over to the UK Border Agency".