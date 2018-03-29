Image copyright Google Image caption The rape of a woman happened on Bromham Road, Bedford on 1 June, 1999

A man has been charged with raping a woman almost 20 years ago, after an inquiry was re-opened as part of a "cold case" review.

Bedfordshire Police said a woman was attacked in Bromham Road, Bedford, on the evening of Tuesday, 1 June, 1999.

Donald Kargbo-Reffell, 49, of Princess Street, Clapham near Bedford has appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court.

He has been released on police bail and is next due at Luton Crown Court on 30 April.