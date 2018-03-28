Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Azaan Kaleem's family said the teenager was "extremely kind at heart"

The driver of a car which was caught on CCTV as it passed a man while he was stabbed is being sought by police.

Azaan Kaleem, 18, from Luton, was found in Hartsfield Road in the town at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday. He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday.

Three men and two teenage boys have been charged with his murder.

Det Insp Dani Bailey from Bedfordshire Police said the driver might have information - or might need support after "this distressing incident".

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption CCTV reveals a small silver car passed Mr Kaleem as he was being attacked on Hartsfield Road in Luton at about 17:20 GMT

Callum Smith, 19, of Cowridge Crescent, Luton, Rashaan Ellis, 18, of Derwent Road, Luton, Reece Bliss-McGrath, 19, of Exton Avenue, Luton and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named have all been charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Another 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and affray.