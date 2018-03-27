Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Azaan Kaleem's family said the teenager was "extremely kind at heart"

Four teenagers have been charged with murder after an 18-year-old died after being stabbed in Luton.

Azaan Kaleem, 18, who lived in the town, was found in a critical condition in Hartsfield Road at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday.

He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday.

The accused, who are aged between 17 and 19, are all from Luton. Three have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The fourth has also been charged with affray.

All four were due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court.

Another 19-year-old man who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

In a tribute released by his family on Sunday, Mr Kaleem was described as "full of life" and "extremely kind at heart".