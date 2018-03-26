Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Azaan Kaleem's family said the teenager was "extremely kind at heart"

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old who was stabbed in Luton died.

Azaan Kaleem, 18, who lived in the town, was found in a critical condition in Hartsfield Road at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday. He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday.

The teenagers, aged 19, 18, and 17, all from Luton, were arrested on Sunday and remain in custody.

A further man was arrested and released without charge.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.

Bedfordshire Police said detectives would like to speak to the drivers of a dark-coloured car, a small bright blue car, and a silver car, all seen driving along the road at the time.

In a tribute released by his family on Sunday, Mr Kaleem was described as "full of life" and "extremely kind at heart".