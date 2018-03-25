Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Azaan Kaleem's family said the teenager was "extremely kind at heart"

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager stabbed in Luton died.

Azaan Kaleem, 18, who lived in the town, was found in a critical condition in Hartsfield Road at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday.

He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday, police confirmed.

In a tribute released by his family on Sunday, the teenager was described as "full of life" and "extremely kind at heart".

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.

Mr Kaleem's family said: "Azaan (AJ) was a full-of-life 18-year-old.

"He was a handsome young man who was always ready to help others and extremely kind at heart.

"He will live on in the hearts and memories of his loved ones and friends."

Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old was found fatally wounded in Hartsfield Road, Luton, on Thursday

A murder investigation has been launched by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Det Insp Dani Bailey said: "This is a truly tragic incident which has resulted in a young man sadly dying as a result of his injuries.

"We are continuing to follow a number of leads and I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation to contact us."