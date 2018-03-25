Image copyright Google Image caption The man died in a collision on Hatters Way, Luton

A man has died in a collision involving three cars and a van in Luton in the early hours.

The emergency services were called to Hatters Way at about 02:00 BST, according to Bedfordshire Police.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Keith Evans said: "Our investigation into the details surrounding the collision is ongoing. We would urge any witnesses of the incident to come forward."