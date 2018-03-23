Beds, Herts & Bucks

Raised manhole in Bedford causes airbag injury

  • 23 March 2018
Firefighters at the scene of a car incident Image copyright Sashaneo1983
Image caption Bedford's High Street and Mill Street were closed while firefighters worked to remove the woman from the car

A woman had to be cut free when her car's airbags were set off after she drove over a raised manhole.

As a result Bedford's High Street was closed for more than an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Fire Service said it was called out "after a sound like an explosion was heard" and crews had to remove the roof of the Seat Leon FR.

"If you have a low suspension car it is best to avoid the High Street at the moment," a fire spokesman said.

The fire service said manholes posed a risk to cars because works had removed the surface of the road around the covers.

The woman was removed from the vehicle using a long board for support and taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment for neck pain.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites