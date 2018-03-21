Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Ibrahim Ahmad has been described by his family as "a popular and well-liked boy"

A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car being pursued by police.

Ibrahim Ahmad was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf on Leagrave Road, Luton, at 16:15 GMT on 14 March. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

Bedfordshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

He remains in custody at Luton police station.

Police recovered the vehicle close to where the hit-and-run took place, but its occupants - believed to be three Asian men - got away.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Leagrave Road in Luton

Ibrahim's parents, Mahmud and Nasreen Ahmad, have said in a statement their son was "a popular and well-liked boy, with many friends who are devastated by what has happened".

Bedfordshire Police has referred the crash to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.