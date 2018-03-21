Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton police pursuit hit-and-run: Man arrested

  • 21 March 2018
Ibrahim Ahmad Image copyright Bedfordshire Police
Image caption Ibrahim Ahmad has been described by his family as "a popular and well-liked boy"

A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car being pursued by police.

Ibrahim Ahmad was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf on Leagrave Road, Luton, at 16:15 GMT on 14 March. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

Bedfordshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

He remains in custody at Luton police station.

Police recovered the vehicle close to where the hit-and-run took place, but its occupants - believed to be three Asian men - got away.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Leagrave Road in Luton

Ibrahim's parents, Mahmud and Nasreen Ahmad, have said in a statement their son was "a popular and well-liked boy, with many friends who are devastated by what has happened".

Bedfordshire Police has referred the crash to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites