Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption David Molloy was fatally stabbed in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating a fatal stabbing have made two more arrests.

David Molloy, 24, died at the scene in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead just after 02:20 GMT on 13 March.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Luton, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Mohammed Tariq Khalid, 27, of no fixed address, was earlier charged with murder.

Mr Khalid appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to the scene in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of 13 March

Three other people have already been charged with offences in connection with the death.

Karen Payne, 37, of Saturn Way, was earlier charged with perverting the course of justice and Emma Payne, 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, and Matthew Eyles, 43, of no fixed address, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All three were remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Luton Crown Court next month.