Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The court heard Carmelo Pappalardo's relationship with his sisters had turned "cold"

A man who knocked over his sister with his car and drove off, leaving her lying on the ground, has been found guilty of causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

Carmelo Pappalardo, 57, from Bishop's Stortford, drove his car at Anna Sciara, 54, in Hoddesdon, after a "blazing" family row.

He was cleared of attempted murder as well as a charge of battery concerning another sister.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

St Albans Crown Court was told the relationship with his sisters had turned "cold".

Brother 'panicked'

It heard they had rowed at the Hertfordshire home of their elderly father on 21 April 2017 when he visited with Mrs Sciara and another sister Rita Pappalardo, who he grabbed by the throat and pushed up against a wall during a row over photographs.

Moments after leaving the house Pappalardo saw Ms Sciara in Norris Lane and, still angry, drove his Fiat into her.

She suffered a fracture to her pelvis as well as hairline fractures of her ribs and internal bleeding.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Anna Sciara was in hospital for more than six weeks after she was knocked down

Pappalardo had told the jury it was an accident and that Ms Sciara stepped into the road between parked cars with a phone to her ear, but he could not see who the figure was and he "didn't have time to take any action".

He said he drove off from the scene because he "panicked".

Pappalardo was also convicted of a charge of doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice by throwing away his car keys after the incident.

He had denied all the charges.