Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption "The slide is not recommended for use by children under 5 or adults," said the charity

A slide, on which a child was injured, is to reopen for use after its closure, which some parents branded "ridiculous".

The playground feature at Rushmere Country Park, in Heath and Reach, Bedfordshire, was shut in January after the Greensand Trust, which manages it, had to pay £5,000 damages.

The charity said it had received "overwhelming support" to reopen it.

It can be used again from Saturday, after new signage was installed.

Greensand was ordered to pay the damages in December by Milton Keynes magistrates after a child, under the age of five, was injured in 2014.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The park has play areas, play spots and the Valley slide

A spokeswoman for the trust said: "The slide has always and continues to meet European safety standards.

"The ranger team at the park conscientiously checks and maintains the slide to a very high standard.

"New, more prescriptive signage has been installed, warning that the slide is steep, long and conditions can make it very fast and users do so at their own risk."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The Trust said it is looking to install CCTV on the site to help monitor how the slide is used

Jo Grant, a parent who uses the park, said it was a "sensible decision".

"There will be lots of happy children this Easter," she said.

At the time of the closure, parent Gemma Hill said the closure was "ridiculous - when used correctly and under supervision that slide is safer than the woods it is situated in".

She said the reopening was "brilliant news" and it "should not have been closed" in the first place.