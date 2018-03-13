Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The court heard Carmelo Pappalardo's relationship with his sisters had turned "cold"

A man tried to kill his sister after a "blazing row" over her and another sister putting up photos in their father's house, a court heard.

Carmelo Pappalardo is said to have hospitalised her by using a car "as a weapon" in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire.

He then abandoned the vehicle in a car park, threw away the keys and caught a bus home, the jury heard.

Mr Pappalardo, 57, denies attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent at St Albans Crown Court.

The court heard that when his sisters Anna Sciara and Rita Pappalardo arrived at their father's house on 21 April their brother, with whom their relationship had turned "cold", was there.

Mrs Sciara said the sisters went to the kitchen with their father, who had asked for a selfie to be taken with them.

She told the jury it "all got a bit heated" and Mr Pappalardo, of New Bury Meadows, Hatfield Broad, Oak refused to allow them to put up any photos of themselves with their father in his home.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Anna Sciara was at court with a stick to help her walk

Mrs Sciara told the court he had hold of his sister Rita's throat, telling her he was going to kill her, before turning to her and saying "You'll have yours coming".

After Mrs Sciara left the property she said she saw her brother's Fiat 600 and said the car "came straight at me".

"There was one driver and that driver was Carmelo," she told jurors, adding that their eyes had "locked" before he hit her.

Prosecutor James Lofthouse said Mrs Sciara was in hospital for six-and-a-half weeks, suffered multiple fractures of her pelvis and internal bleeding and needed two blood transfusions.

He added investigators said the car had been travelling at between 15mph and 21mph when it struck Mrs Sciara in the hip area and sent her flying into the air.

Mr Pappalardo also denies battery of his sister Rita and doing an act intending to pervert the course of public justice by throwing away the car keys.

The trial continues.