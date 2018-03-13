Hemel Hempstead stabbing: Murder inquiry begins
- 13 March 2018
A murder investigation has begun after a man was stabbed and died at a house in the early hours of the morning.
Hertfordshire Police were called to Saturn Way in Hemel Hempstead, at about 02:20 GMT.
Officers said the victim was treated by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police cordon was put in place outside the three-storey house and the victim's family were being supported by specialist officers.