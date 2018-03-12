Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Detectives believe Natalia Doherty went to stay with her ex-husband, Gerald, shortly before her last confirmed sighting in 2003

A woman whose body lay buried in a back garden for 12 years is likely to have been killed "during a domestic dispute", detectives believe.

Natalia Doherty, 50, disappeared in April 2003 after visiting the Luton home of her ex-husband Gerald Doherty.

He is thought to have murdered her, before killing himself in July 2003.

Speaking ahead of a television documentary examining the case, Det Insp Graham McMillan said an "exact motive" had never been established.

"This was a lengthy and complex investigation which was essential in order to identify the location of Natalia's remains and ensure she was given a proper and lawful burial, which we ultimately achieved for her and her family," he said.

'Estranged couple'

"No evidence to substantiate a definitive motive has been discovered.

"While it is impossible to know the exact motive for Natalia's murder, it is investigating officers' hypothesis that Natalia was killed during a domestic dispute between the estranged couple."

The body of Ms Doherty, also known as Ms Wilkanowska, was left under a pile of rubble in the back garden of a house in Icknield Way, Luton.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Natalia's body was found in the garden of the Luton property in December 2015

In July 2017, Mr Doherty's brother Joseph, 73, admitted perverting the course of justice and lying to police about the death of his sister-in-law at the hands of Gerald Doherty.

Doherty, of Port Glasgow, Renfrewshire, was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Joseph Doherty admitted perverting the course of justice

Natalia had suffered a fractured skull consistent with blunt force trauma. Her body was found in 2015.

Pathologist Dr Nat Cary said her injuries were "consistent with falling down stairs, being hit with a weapon or being kicked or stamped on".

Prosecutor Neil King told a court Natalia's ex-husband was responsible for her death. The couple had separated in 2001 after 23 years of marriage.

The court heard Gerald Doherty took his own life at a flat in Port Glasgow, Renfrewshire, on the date of their wedding anniversary. He had been receiving psychiatric care.

The investigation features in the 24 Hours in Police Custody series, being broadcast on Channel 4 at 21:00 GMT.