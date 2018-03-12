Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The money has been donated to the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire

Shampoo sachets used by residents at an immigration detention centre blocked a sewer, causing a leakage of sludge and the pollution of a watercourse.

The sludge and grey liquid was found after a manhole overflowed at Highfield Farm, Ravensden, Bedfordshire.

The blockage, traced to nearby Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre, was caused by detainees' shampoo sachets.

Anglian Water has agreed to pay £50,000 to a wildlife charity as part of an enforcement undertaking.

It will make the donation to the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

"Enforcement undertakings allow those who commit offences to restore the environment and to take steps to prevent a recurrence." said Chris Tate from the Environment Agency.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The blockage caused black sludge and a grey liquid to flow out of a manhole

There had been six blockages on the same stretch of sewer since 2011 when the sewer was transferred to Anglian Water.

But it was not added to the company's mapping system until after this incident in June 2015.

In a statement, Anglian Water said: "As soon as our teams were made aware of the incident, we responded quickly to clear the area and there was no evidence of any impact to fish or insects.

"This is why we ask customers to think before they flush and not to put fats oils and grease down the drain.

"We have also been working closely with the centre to raise awareness of the issue and offer advice to residents."

Yarl's Wood has been approached for comment.