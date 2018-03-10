Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Angela Ayre is set to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court charged with murder

A 73-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man died.

Police were called to concerns about the welfare of a man at a property in Redfield Close, Dunstable, on Thursday when they found the man, in his 50s.

He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Police are attempting to identify his next of kin.

Angela Ayre, 73, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, has been charged and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court later.