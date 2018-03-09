Ella Parker killing: Man pleads not guilty to murder
A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a pregnant woman in Milton Keynes.
Ella Parker, 29, was found dead in her home in New Bradwell on 7 December. She was five months pregnant at the time.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Parker died as a result of puncture wounds to the neck.
Ryan Blacknell, of no fixed address, appeared at Luton Crown Court via video link from a secure unit to confirm his name and enter his plea.
His trial is due to take begin on 8 May.
Ms Parker's family has said she was looking forward to becoming a mother for the first time.