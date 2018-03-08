Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The Kolb FireFly came down in a field near power lines in the village near Baldock, Hertfordshire

The cause of a fatal light aircraft crash "is not known", investigators have said.

Pilot Ian Brewster's Kolb Firefly microlight came down in fields at Luffenhall, Hertfordshire, last June.

The single-seater plane plunged to the ground shortly after take-off but showed "no evidence of pre-impact failure", a report has found.

Air accident investigators found the aircraft had no defects and Mr Brewster, 71, had been in good health.

A full inquest into his death has yet to take place.

The report, by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), said Mr Brewster had taken off from Cottered Airfield, near Stevenage, at about 09:20 BST on 20 June 2017.

It was 24C (75F), with no cloud and light easterly winds, according to local weather data.

Image caption The microlight crashed a mile after take off in rural Hertfordshire in June 2017

However, about a mile into the flight, "the aircraft was seen to enter a steep, descending left turn from which it did not recover before striking the ground," the report said.

The aircraft "impacted the ground vertically" in fields at Newell Lane, Luffenhall, seconds later.

"There was no evidence of a pre-impact failure," it added, "and no evidence of a defect within the engine".

The report revealed that experienced pilot Mr Brewster, from Welwyn Garden City, had not flown the aircraft for some months "due to technical issues as well as personal reasons".

However, investigators concluded: "It is not known why the aircraft departed from what appeared to be a level and controlled flight."

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple injuries.

The plane was the subject of a previous AAIB investigation after it lost its propeller shaft during a flight in July 2013.