Nicholas Keeler death: Tributes paid to ex-semi pro golfer

  • 5 March 2018
Nicholas Keeler Image copyright Hertfordshire Police
Image caption Nicholas Keeler was a semi-professional golfer in his teenage years

Tributes have been paid to a former semi-professional golfer who was killed on his cycle home from work last month.

Nicholas Keeler, 44, had finished a shift at the Just Eat call centre in Borehamwood when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Aldenham in the early hours of 11 February.

A family tribute, issued through Hertfordshire Police, said Mr Keeler had "strong environmental beliefs".

Two people have been arrested in connection with his death.

He would cycle a 30-mile round trip to work "whatever the weather", his family said.

Mr Keeler, who went to Francis Combe School in Watford and lived in Kings Langley, was a "unique" person, his nephew Rob Lloyd said.

"He loved the 80s, he liked his flares and even wore them to work," said Mr Lloyd.

His mother Monique said: "He would go through three or four bikes a year because of the mileage.

"He loved his work and enjoyed being with people. Every night when he came home from work he was in a good mood."

Last month police arrested a 41-year-old man from Watford and a 25-year-old woman from Willesden on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They were released pending further inquiries.

