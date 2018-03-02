Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption William Corrigan died at the scene of the crash

A man has been remanded in custody after a "gifted" banjo player was fatally struck by a car.

William Corrigan, 38, from Bedford, was hit by the car on Charnwood Avenue in the town at about 14:10 GMT on Wednesday.

Carl Lawrence, also 38 and from Bedford, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

He has been charged with five offences including causing death by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle-taking.

He is also accused of failing to stop at the scene, driving without insurance and driving without a licence, and was remanded to appear at a later date.

Mr Corrigan died at the scene and his family said he was a "loving husband, dad, son and brother" and a "gifted banjo player".