Image copyright Amy Dellow Image caption The homeless shelter run by the King's Arms Project has 18 beds

A charity has managed to raise more than £100,000 in less than three months to help it buy a homeless shelter.

The King's Arms Project has operated the 18-bed Nightshelter on Clarendon Street, Bedford, for the past 28 years.

It started a fundraising campaign in December so it could buy the building outright and stop paying rent.

The money will be used as a down-payment, with a long-term loan paying for the rest of the site. The charity said it was "thrilled" and "elated".

Bedford has the seventh highest number of rough sleepers in England with 76 people on the streets, according to the latest government figures.

The figure was 59 in 2016.

Image copyright King's Arms Project Image caption The charity says the shelter supports about 250 homeless people a year

Majbritt Moulding, resourcing manager for the King's Arms Project, said: "We have reached £106,000 and people are still donating.

"We now need about £10,000 towards refurbishment.

"We are thrilled and elated, and so encouraged at how the town has pulled together to make it happen.

"This service is often oversubscribed, supports up to 250 homeless people each year and enables over 70% of clients to move on positively into independent accommodation."

Meanwhile, a new £7m hostel - Clarence House - that will help people with complex needs, is opening in the town on Monday.