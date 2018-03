Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption William Joseph Corrigan died at the scene of the crash

A 36-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car was "a gifted banjo player", his family has said.

William Joseph Corrigan, from Bedford, was on Charnwood Avenue in the town, when the collision happened at about 14:10 GMT on Wednesday.

The "loving husband, dad, son and brother" died at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody. Police are appealing for witnesses.