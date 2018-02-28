Image caption Swissport GB handles baggage and cargo at London Luton Airport

A baggage and cargo handling firm has been ordered to pay more than £500,000 after two workers were injured in two separate incidents at Luton Airport.

Swissport GB was prosecuted at Luton Crown Court after one man damaged his spine and another injured his foot.

The company has "apologised" for the "isolated failures", which happened in June and September 2015, after admitting health and safety failures.

The employees have since returned to work.

In the first incident, Judge Nic Madge heard that on 23 June 2015 bags had been unloaded on to a flat-bed lorry from a plane.

The driver climbed into the cab, checked his mirrors and drove away - not realising his team leader was still on the back.

The man fell off, damaging his spine, and was off work for eight weeks.

Then on 9 September, a second team leader was loading cargo on to an aircraft using a high-loader.

It had been partially raised when the worker began climbing the access ladder. He slipped and fell backwards to the ground, injuring his right foot.

Prosecutor Austin Stoten said Swissport GB did not have a safe system at work, leaving it to the workers to work out what to do.

Swissport GB based in Runcorn, Cheshire, admitted breaching Sections 2 (1) and 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work act 1974 and Regulation 4 (1) of the Work at Height Regulations act 2005.

Image copyright Geograph/Thomas Nugent Image caption The case was heard at Luton Crown Court

It was fined £502,000 and ordered to pay costs of £44,444.

Defending, James Ageros QC said: "The company apologises to the two men for their injuries."

He said Swissport was a large company with a £230m turnover that operates at airports around the world. It takes health and safety very seriously, he said.

The two injuries were caused by isolated failures, he added.