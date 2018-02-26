Image caption Ryszard Masierak allegedly stopped on the carriageway for 12 minutes

A driver had been on a hands-free call for nearly an hour when he crashed into a minibus, killing eight people, a court has heard.

David Wagstaff, 54, admitted "lack of concentration" when the crash on the M1 near Milton Keynes happened in August.

Reading Crown Court heard the minibus was crushed under another lorry.

Mr Wagstaff has admitted eight charges of causing death by careless driving but denies eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Minibus driver Cyriac Joseph was waiting with his hazard lights on for the chance to go past a lorry driven by Ryszard Masierak.

Mr Masierak, 32, had allegedly stopped on the M1 near Newport Pagnell at about 03:00 BST on 26 August 2017.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Ryszard Masierak is accused of being twice over the drink-drive limit

When Mr Wagstaff hit the minibus, which was taking passengers from Nottingham to London to catch a coach to Disneyland Paris, it was forced into and under Mr Masierak's lorry.

Mr Masierak is accused of being twice over the drink-drive limit.

In a police interview, Mr Wagstaff said he "never expected" to catch up to the minibus and lorry, saying "lack of concentration, that's all I can say", the court heard.

He told police he spoke to fellow driver Elliot Brough frequently and on the night in question they talked about "rubbish", including Everton and Donald Trump.

The eight people killed - six men and two women - were Mr Joseph, Panneerselvam Annamalai, Rishi Ranjeev Kumar, Vivek Baskaran, Lavanyalakshmi Seetharaman, Karthikeyan Pugalur Ramasubramanian, Subramaniyan Arachelvan and Tamilmani Arachelvan.

Four other minibus passengers, including a four-year-old girl, were seriously injured in the crash.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The minibus was owned and being driven by Cyriac Joseph

Mr Wagstaff, of Derwent Street in Stoke-on-Trent, has also admitted four counts of careless driving.

Both Mr Wagstaff and Mr Masierak deny eight counts each of causing death by dangerous driving, and four counts each of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Masierak, of Barnards Close in Evesham, Worcestershire, faces a further eight charges of causing death by careless driving, while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The trial continues.