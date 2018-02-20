Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man disputed a ticket after parking outside a row of shops

A motorist ran off with a parking warden's hand-held machine in an apparent bid to avoid a ticket.

The man tackled the warden as a ticket was being issued for a vehicle in The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, on Monday morning.

The man, described as skinny, white and in his late 20s, disputed the ticket, grabbed the machine after a struggle with the warden and fled the scene.

The warden, a 38-year-old man, sustained minor injuries to his wrist.

Thames Valley Police said the offender was about 6ft tall and was wearing a navy blue jacket with a blue hooded jumper and light grey tracksuit bottoms.