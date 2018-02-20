Image copyright SBNA Image caption Eldridge worked at a school in Cheshunt

A reception class teacher who "hid in plain sight" as he sexually assaulted a five-year-old pupil has been jailed for four years.

Alexander Eldridge, 33, also filmed up the skirt of another child while he taught at a primary school in Cheshunt.

He was convicted at St Albans Crown Court in January of two sexual assaults and making indecent images of children.

Judge Stephen Warner described the case as a "tragedy for everyone involved".

Eldridge, of Windsor Drive, Hertford, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order. His name will be added to the sex offenders register for life.

Read more Beds, Herts and Bucks stories here

Sarah Morris QC, prosecuting, accused Eldridge of "liking little girls", telling him that his job allowed him to be "hiding in plain sight."

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Eldridge was jailed for four years

'Dangerous predator'

Sentencing, Judge Warner told him: "These offences involved a gross breach of trust.

"As a primary school teacher for these children, their parents entrusted them to your safekeeping."

He added: "You are a danger. You will never be able to work with young children in the future."

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Eldridge is a dangerous predator who is clearly a threat to young girls and is rightly behind bars for his sickening crimes.

"The courage one of his victims showed in speaking out and reporting the abuse she suffered shows just how vital it is to talk to children about abuse and consent from an early age."