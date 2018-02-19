Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Buckinghamshire County Council said the building could be turned into a hotel

The building where the Great Train Robbery trial took place has closed.

Aylesbury Crown Court has moved from the Old County Hall in Market Square to the town's Magistrates' Court.

The building, which was constructed in 1840, hosted its most famous trial in 1963 and was also the setting for TV series Judge John Deed which starred Martin Shaw.

Buckinghamshire County Council said the Grade II listed building could be developed into a hotel.

Image copyright PA Image caption Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs leaving Aylesbury Court April 1964

The Great Train Robbery was one of the biggest thefts Britain has seen.

Fifteen men stole £2.6m from a mail train travelling from Glasgow to London on 8 August 1963.

The gang stopped the train on a bridge in Buckinghamshire, between Cheddington and Linslade, and broke into the High Value Package coach.

Train driver Jack Mills was hit over the head with an iron bar and the men made off with 120 mailbags stuffed with banknotes.

Image copyright PA Image caption The driver of the train, Jack Mills, pictured arriving at Aylesbury Court for the trial

Twelve members of the gang were put on trial at Aylesbury Court in 1964.

Only one pleaded guilty and 11 of the men were sentenced to between 20 and 30 years in prison.

In 2016, the old dungeon cells at Aylesbury Crown Court were converted into a spa.

The Courts and Tribunal Service said: "Closing underused and dilapidated court buildings will allow us to reinvest in the justice system."