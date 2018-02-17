Image copyright Herts Police handout Image caption The car was taken when its keys were stolen in a house burglary in Stevenage

A "very rare" BMW M4 - said to be one of only three of its kind in the country - has been stolen.

The vehicle's keys were taken from a house in Stevenage on Thursday. It has since been tracked to Romford, east London, Hertfordshire Police said.

Det Con Karen Dewar said: "There are only two others like it in the country. It is 'Laguna Seca' blue in colour and has a white leather interior."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.