Beds, Herts & Bucks

'Very rare' BMW stolen in Stevenage burglary

  • 17 February 2018
BMW Image copyright Herts Police handout
Image caption The car was taken when its keys were stolen in a house burglary in Stevenage

A "very rare" BMW M4 - said to be one of only three of its kind in the country - has been stolen.

The vehicle's keys were taken from a house in Stevenage on Thursday. It has since been tracked to Romford, east London, Hertfordshire Police said.

Det Con Karen Dewar said: "There are only two others like it in the country. It is 'Laguna Seca' blue in colour and has a white leather interior."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Image copyright Herts Police handout
Image caption The car is "very rare", police said

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites