Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption John Gardner would reply to his girlfriend's emails pretending to be her

A man who isolated, controlled and hit his girlfriend has been jailed.

John Gardner, 33, segregated the woman from her family and friends and "took control of her everyday life", St Albans Crown Court heard.

She had to delete any contacts in her phone he did not approve of and give him access to her emails and Facebook.

Gardner, of Tresilian Square, Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

The court heard the personal trainer also punched the victim and held her by her throat.

On one occasion he took a photo of a hand print he had left on her body after striking her as he found it funny.

'Explode with rage'

Prosecutor Duncan O'Donnell said Gardner displayed a controlling and cruel side soon after the couple began living together in September 2015.

His victim was forbidden from contacting anyone he did not approve of and even when she found herself pregnant, she was not allowed to contact her family.

Mr O'Donnell added Gardner would "explode with rage" if the woman's mother tried to contact her and would reply to messages from her mother as if he was the woman.

In May 2017, the woman left the house they shared and Gardner was arrested three days later.

The court heard he had received two cautions in the past concerning his behaviour towards a previous partner.

As well being jailed, Gardner was made the subject of a restraining order which forbids him from contacting the victim.

He will also have to notify the police of anyone he has an intimate relationship for the next five years as part of a criminal behaviour order.

Sentencing, Recorder Stephen Lennard told Gardener his behaviour was "appalling".