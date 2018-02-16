Image copyright Geograph/Philip Jeffrey Image caption The victim, who is in his 20s, was sitting on a bench in Campbell Park when he was approached by two men

Police are promising an "increased presence" in a park after a man was attacked by two men and raped.

The victim, in his 20s, was sitting on a bench in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday when he was approached by two men.

One of them forced him to the floor and the second man subjected him to a serious sexual assault.

Thames Valley Police said it was carrying out a thorough investigation into the "very concerning incident".

The offenders were described as black, one about 5ft 10in (155cm) tall and the other about 6ft 2in (189cm).

Det Insp Jason Simpson said: "As a result of this incident members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101.