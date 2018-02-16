Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption The Thames Valley Police officer was hit by a car in Market Square, Aylesbury

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a policeman was hit by a car.

The plain clothes officer was on duty in Market Square, Aylesbury, on Tuesday when he was hit by a red Vauxhall Astra, which fled the scene.

Thames Valley Police has charged Corey Allard, of no fixed address, with attempted murder and dangerous driving.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm for an unrelated offence.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court later.

A 27-year-old woman from High Wycombe who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The policeman was taken to hospital with head injuries and later discharged.