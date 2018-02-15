Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption The Thames Valley Police officer was hit by a car in Market Square, Aylesbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer who was hit by a car.

The plain clothes officer was on duty in Market Square, Aylesbury, on Tuesday when he was hit by a red Vauxhall Astra which fled the scene.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries before being discharged.

The 20-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman from High Wycombe has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair were remanded in police custody.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.